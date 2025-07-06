Immortal Son Of Nation: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Syama Prasad Mookerjee

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an emotional tribute to the iconic nationalist leader, calling him the "immortal son of the nation" and praising his lifelong dedication to India's unity, pride, and development.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "A heartfelt tribute to the immortal son of the nation, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary. He sacrificed his life to protect the honour, dignity, and pride of the country. His ideals and principles are invaluable in the construction of a developed and self-reliant India."

The Prime Minister shared a video clip of Dr Mookerjee reflecting on his life, values, and vision for India.

"Bengal's son, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, used to say that any nation can only be secure through its own energy. He had immense faith in the nation's resources and the capable people of this country," PM Modi said.

"After Independence, his vision helped lift the country from despair and disappointment. As the first Minister for Industry and Supply, he drafted India's first industrial policy. He believed that if the government, educational institutions, and industrial organizations worked together, India would soon achieve economic independence," he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Dr Mookerjee's progressive outlook, adding, "The work and thoughts he contributed towards women's empowerment, education, and shaping India's nuclear policy were far ahead of their time. I pay my deepest respects to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and bow to his memory."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also honoured the legacy of Dr Mookerjee, recalling his powerful message against the dual governance of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In one country, two constitutions, two leaders, two flags will not do... This was the lifelong pledge of the great man Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who tirelessly dedicated himself to an undivided India," said CM Yogi posted on X.

He further added, "Humble tributes to the revered Dr. Mookerjee ji, the founding president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a fervent nationalist thinker, and an immortal martyr of Kashmir's integration. Your life is an unceasing beacon of national unity, education, and national duty, which will continue to guide India's generations."

Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, also paid tribute, saying, "Remembering the illustrious son of Maa Bharati, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Ji on his Janm Jayanti. A visionary leader & great educationist, he sacrificed his life for a united & modern India. His unparalleled contribution to nation-building continues to inspire generations."

Dr Mookerjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological precursor to today's Bharatiya Janata Party, is remembered as a staunch nationalist, an educationist, and a political visionary.