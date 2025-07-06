Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAV Attack On Kyiv Region: Three Injured, Houses, Cars Damaged

UAV Attack On Kyiv Region: Three Injured, Houses, Cars Damaged


2025-07-06 12:04:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to Mykola Kalashnyk , chief of the regional military administration.

"Unfortunately, three people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack in the Vyshhorod district. An average peaceful settlement in Kyiv region was hit. A 35-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds to his back, arms, and legs. A woman, 79 and a man, 75, had acute stress reaction. Medical assistance was provided at the scene," the Telegram post says.

Read also: Injury toll from Russia's July 4 attack on Kyiv rises to 32

Also, according to the administration, two apartment blocks were affected. The blaze destroyed four garages and a car. Three more cars parked outside were also damaged.

A fire in a warehouse was reported.

Several households and outbuildings sustained damage.

An elderly woman, born in 1938, was rescued from under the rubble of her damaged house.

The administration said more details of the attack would follow.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia launched several groups of attack UAVs at Ukraine overnight Sunday.

MENAFN06072025000193011044ID1109764490

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search