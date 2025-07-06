UAV Attack On Kyiv Region: Three Injured, Houses, Cars Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to Mykola Kalashnyk , chief of the regional military administration.

"Unfortunately, three people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack in the Vyshhorod district. An average peaceful settlement in Kyiv region was hit. A 35-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds to his back, arms, and legs. A woman, 79 and a man, 75, had acute stress reaction. Medical assistance was provided at the scene," the Telegram post says.

Also, according to the administration, two apartment blocks were affected. The blaze destroyed four garages and a car. Three more cars parked outside were also damaged.

A fire in a warehouse was reported.

Several households and outbuildings sustained damage.

An elderly woman, born in 1938, was rescued from under the rubble of her damaged house.

The administration said more details of the attack would follow.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia launched several groups of attack UAVs at Ukraine overnight Sunday.