With Tight Curbs, J & K Admin Clears Ashura Procession

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar : The District Magistrate Srinagar has formally granted permission for the 10th Muharram (Ashura) procession to be held today, July 6, 2025, but under a stringent set of restrictions. The procession will be permitted only along the traditional route through Gasiyar Zadibal, as the administration has rejected the J&K Shia Association's request for an alternate route, citing security concerns.

The Shia Association had submitted a proposal seeking permission for the Ashura procession to take a revised route from Bota Kadal to Zadibal via Mill Stop and Firdous Cinema. The application was reviewed by district authorities and referred to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, for assessment. In a communication dated July 4, 2025, the SSP advised against the alternate path due to unspecified security reasons.

Accepting the police assessment, the District Magistrate denied permission for the new route but granted approval for the procession to proceed along the historic path - from Bota Kadal to Imambara Zadibal. The approved route includes Alipora Chowk, Mohalla Syed Afzal Lane, Shiribhat, Alamgari Bazar, Gassiyar Chowk, and ends at the Imambara in Zadibal.

However, the approval is conditional and bound by a comprehensive set of guidelines issued by the district administration. Strict adherence to the sanctioned route is mandatory, and any deviation has been prohibited. The order explicitly bans all forms of anti-national, anti-administration, or sectarian slogans or speeches.“Any activity that disturbs communal, religious, or ethnic harmony will not be tolerated,” the order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, states.

Further, the order strictly forbids any actions that may undermine the sovereignty or security of the state. The use of flags bearing provocative slogans, images of terrorists, or symbols of banned organizations - whether domestic or international - is prohibited. Participants must also refrain from damaging or defacing any public or government property.

The administration has directed the organizers to fully cooperate with police and security forces. They must ensure that the procession does not disrupt routine traffic or hinder emergency services. Additionally, organizers are required to submit, in advance, the details and number of participating dyaras (mourning circles) and volunteers to the SP City Hazratbal.

The use of drones during the procession is strictly banned. Public address systems, loudspeakers, or stages that may cause public inconvenience or disturbance have also been prohibited.

The District Magistrate has warned that any breach of the stated conditions will invite strict legal action.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Srinagar Police on Friday registered a case against individuals accused of violating set conditions during 8th Muharram procession in central Srinagar, alleging that the acts committed were 'deliberate, unlawful, and aimed at disturbing public order and communal harmony.'

According to an official statement,“certain participants in the procession engaged in provocative behaviour that posed a serious threat to the peace and integrity of the region.”

“In violation of laid-down conditions, certain individuals committed deliberate and unlawful acts during the Muharram procession on MA Road. These actions were intended to provoke unrest, disturb public order, and disrupt communal harmony, posing a serious threat to the security and integrity of the nation,” a police statement read.

In response, FIR No. 41/2025 was registered at Police Station Kothibagh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the accused individuals have been identified, and legal proceedings were underway.

Reacting to the police move senior Shia leader Agha Syed Muhammad Hadi has threatened mass protests if police took action against the mourners saying no violation of law and order was committed by them.