Al-Nuseirat 274 Screening Now On Al Jazeera
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Now showing on Al Jazeera 360, Al-Nuseirat 274: The Hostage Massacre, an investigative film that reveals the details of the massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza on June 8, 2024.
