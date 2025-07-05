Serbia's Renowned Defense Training Program Graduates International Cohort (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gašić hosted a reception at the House of the Serbian Army in Belgrade for participants of the 14th class of the Advanced Security and Defense Studies program, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Serbia.

He congratulated the participants on the successful completion of their training, commended their work and motivation to master the program, expand their knowledge, and share it with their colleagues.

Minister Gašić presented them with replicas of ceremonial daggers as a token of remembrance for their six-month advanced training at the“Vojvoda Radomir Putnik” National Defense School of the University of Defense.

Among the 24 participants were members of the Serbian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces, representatives of various government institutions and services of the Republic of Serbia, as well as delegates from Republika Srpska, the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United Arab Emirates, and the Republic of Namibia.

Earlier, a formal ceremony was held at the National Assembly House to mark the graduation of the 14th class of the Advanced Security and Defense Studies and the 68th class of the General Staff Training Program.