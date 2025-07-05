Serbia's Renowned Defense Training Program Graduates International Cohort (PHOTO)
He congratulated the participants on the successful completion of their training, commended their work and motivation to master the program, expand their knowledge, and share it with their colleagues.
Minister Gašić presented them with replicas of ceremonial daggers as a token of remembrance for their six-month advanced training at the“Vojvoda Radomir Putnik” National Defense School of the University of Defense.
Among the 24 participants were members of the Serbian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces, representatives of various government institutions and services of the Republic of Serbia, as well as delegates from Republika Srpska, the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United Arab Emirates, and the Republic of Namibia.
Earlier, a formal ceremony was held at the National Assembly House to mark the graduation of the 14th class of the Advanced Security and Defense Studies and the 68th class of the General Staff Training Program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment