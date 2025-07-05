Lebanese President, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Support For UNIFIL, Economic Reforms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: During a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy who is on a visit to Lebanon, the country's President General Joseph Aoun stressed the need for continued British support to Lebanon, especially in the United Nations Security Council in order to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) amid regional tensions.

The Lebanese President pointed out that the Lebanese Army has deployed in the area south of the Litani River, except for the five hilltops still occupied by Israel, despite the November agreement, adding: "There will be no armed force in the south other than the Lebanese Army and Lebanese security forces, in addition to UNIFIL."

Aoun said that the government is still working on the implementation of economic reforms, particularly regarding the amendment of the banking secrecy law, the regulation of banks, and addressing the financial gap, with the aim of restoring confidence in the Lebanese economy.

For his part, the UK Foreign Secretary affirmed his country's commitment to supporting Lebanon in various fields, especially in the military sector, praising the Lebanese state's efforts to enhance stability and pursue reforms.