War Update: 91 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Fighting Ongoing In Five Sectors

As reported by Ukrinform, this update was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 16:00 on Saturday.

Communities in frontline border areas were hit by Russian artillery, including Semenivka in Chernihiv region, Baranivka, Maryine, Uhroidy, and Rivne in Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian forces repelled 15 attacks. Russia launched four airstrikes, dropping 10 guided bombs, and conducted 121 shelling attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks. Fighting continues near Vovchansk as the enemy attempts to advance.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian troops made two attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses near Holubivka and Kolodiazi.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Myrne, Torske, Hryhorivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , the Russians launched three assaults near Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians launched two assaults near Toretsk and Rusyn Yar. One battle is still in progress.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian troops made 30 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions near Poltavka, Malynivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka, and toward Volodymyrivka, Serhiivka, and Pokrovsk. Ukrainian Defense Forces have already repelled 25 attacks, while five clashes are still underway. Russian aircraft dropped bombs on Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian troops tried to breach Ukrainian lines near Zirka, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Novopil. Ukrainian forces have repelled four assaults; five battles are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , Russian troops launched seven attacks near Malynivka; five engagements are still in progress.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russian forces carried out four attacks near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian troops repelled one assault, while Russian aircraft struck the area near Olhivka.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts.

As previously reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian forces repelled over 60 Russian assaults last week, with around 10 battles occurring daily.