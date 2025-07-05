Russian Forces Target Kharkiv Region With Airstrikes, Destroy Storage Facility
“Throughout the day, Russian aviation struck the village of Prykolotne in Vilkhuvatka community, Kupiansk district, twice with guided bombs,” the statement reads.
The strikes caused fires at a warehouse, a non-residential building, and a woodpile, covering a total area of 850 square meters.
One warehouse building was completely destroyed. Cargo trucks and a private residential home were also damaged.
14 rescue personnel and three units of equipment, including a SES medical team, responded to the scene.
No casualties were reported, SES confirmed.Read also: Casualties reported as Russians shell Kharkiv region
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on July 4, Russian drones attacked Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, killing three people.
