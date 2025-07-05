Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Target Kharkiv Region With Airstrikes, Destroy Storage Facility

Russian Forces Target Kharkiv Region With Airstrikes, Destroy Storage Facility


2025-07-05 03:07:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Throughout the day, Russian aviation struck the village of Prykolotne in Vilkhuvatka community, Kupiansk district, twice with guided bombs,” the statement reads.

The strikes caused fires at a warehouse, a non-residential building, and a woodpile, covering a total area of 850 square meters.

One warehouse building was completely destroyed. Cargo trucks and a private residential home were also damaged.

14 rescue personnel and three units of equipment, including a SES medical team, responded to the scene.

No casualties were reported, SES confirmed.

Read also: Casualties reported as Russians shell Kharkiv region

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on July 4, Russian drones attacked Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, killing three people.

MENAFN05072025000193011044ID1109763991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search