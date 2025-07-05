Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Stocks Close Lower On Weekly Losses


2025-07-05 03:07:21
Jordan News Agency


Amman, July 5 (Petra) – European stock markets ended lower on Saturday, capping off a week of modest declines.
According to Bloomberg News, the pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.5 percent, registering a slight weekly loss. Germany's DAX index fell by around 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 slid 0.8 percent, while Spain's IBEX suffered the steepest decline, down 1.5 percent.

