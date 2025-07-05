'Ashok Gehlot Wants To Stay In Headlines To Keep His Political Ground Intact'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 5 (IANS) Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore has said that former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is attempting to stay in the headlines out of an apprehension that "his political ground is slipping away".

“Gehlot once acted like a magician, but today, the BJP government in Rajasthan is working at the grassroots level. This government is not just here for five years -- it will last for many years to come,” he said.

Rathore further said:“Govind Singh Dotasra talks about Congress being a family, but they should first establish unity within their own ranks. One day Gehlot attacks Dotasra, the next day he targets Sachin Pilot. The Congress is devoted to just one family, and internal contradictions have become their identity.”

He added:“In our party, every worker is important. Responsibilities change, and some are given roles at the district or state level. But everyone contributes to the mission.”

Rathore also criticised the Congress for allegedly attempting to disturb the state's law and order.

“Our government is committed to maintaining peace and order. If any untoward incident happens, it is often sponsored. Congress has a history of provoking unrest and creating instability. But we are alert and won't let their efforts succeed. We respect all religions and will uphold everyone's sentiments.”

Rathore praised the Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada launched by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, calling it a landmark initiative for poverty alleviation.

“... while the Congress only raised slogans about eradicating poverty, our government is implementing meaningful programs that reach the last person in society.”

He further highlighted BJP's people-centric schemes like Vande Ganga Hall Conservation, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Antyodaya Pakhwada.

“These schemes are rooted in public welfare. Congress should support them instead of criticizing. If they want a strong organisation like the BJP or RSS, they must learn to unite, stop internal opposition, and surrender ego for the greater good.”

Commenting on the internal power struggle in Congress, Rathore said:“Gehlot is trying to stay relevant because his central leadership is promoting Sachin Pilot. Dotasra too is giving reckless statements due to insecurity over Pilot's growing influence.”

He also took a dig at RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal, accusing him of indulging in negative politics.

“Beniwal constantly makes provocative statements to remain in the headlines. But the people of Rajasthan are wise. They understand the vision and work of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government and are supporting efforts to bring real change in the state.”