Dubai Summer Surprises Begins: Up To 75 Per Cent Discounts Win 30 Gold Bars In Raffles

Summer in Dubai just got more exciting for shopaholics, families looking for leisure activities and visitors seeking fun experiences. The 28th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) kicked off today, packing in exciting bargains, free activities, live entertainment and world-class gastronomy offers to make this season more enjoyable for everyone.

This edition runs for 66 days, from June 27 to August 31, with pocket-friendly prices and great value for everyone. Whether planning a staycation , shopping spree, or weekend outing, DSS is packed with ways for residents and visitors to enjoy more of the city for less.

Epic bargains and mall promotions

An epic 9 weeks of unbeatable promotions and exclusive in-store offers kicks off today as part of the summer-long DSS Sales Season, starting with the Summer Holiday Offers until July 17. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 75 per cent at more than 800 brands and over 3,000 stores, along with chances to win incredible prizes through a line-up of exciting mall and retailer campaigns.

30 gold bars, 9 new cars

Shoppers can also win the season's biggest-ever prizes in citywide raffles, including the Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSS Raffle from June 27 to August 31, which is giving away the keys to nine brand-new cars; the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffles from June 27 to August 30, offering 30 gold bars to 30 winners; and the Visa Jewellery Programme from June 27 to August 30, with 50 winners receiving a share of Dh175,000 in jewellery vouchers. Several more chances to win will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dine out for less

Summer Restaurant Week invites diners to experience some of Dubai's best-loved restaurants at exceptional value from to July 4 to 13. Exclusive set menus will be available at more than 55 casual dining destinations, with two-course lunches priced at Dh95 and three-course dinners at Dh150. Bookings are open now, exclusively through OpenTable.

For the first time ever, DSS is introducing 10 Dirham Dish from August 1 to 31, celebrating the richness of the local dining scene by offering dishes at an accessible price point of just Dh10.

The DSS Entertainer returns for 2025 with over 7,500 Buy One Get One Free offers across premium and casual dining, brunches, delivery, attractions, leisure, spas, salons, fitness, and more.

Free things to do

On Friday, June 27, Dubai Festival City Mall hosted Japanese dance crew Sabrina and Palestinian-Jordanian pop artist Reina Khoury, while Abri & the Band and singer-songwriter Noel Kharman takes to the stage on Saturday, 28 June.

At City Centre Mirdif, Syrian vocalist Al Shami and Jordanian indie rock band Jadal will perform live on Saturday, June 28, with roaming entertainers and energetic live acts.