Trailblazing Offline Map App Promises Privacy And Community Control

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Privacy-conscious map users now have an innovative choice with CoMaps, a newly launched open‐source navigation app that operates fully offline and doesn't track users. Forked from Organic Maps just last month on 1 June 2025, CoMaps is designed for hikers, cyclists, drivers and public‐transport commuters worldwide.

CoMaps distinguishes itself with a firm stance on data sovereignty. Under an Apache 2 licence, the community‐developed app ensures no personal location data is gathered or sent to third parties. Its core navigation and map‐downloading functions-including turn‐by‐turn directions with voice prompts-are fully functional offline, allowing users to traverse unfamiliar terrain without mobile data.

The driving force behind CoMaps is a growing concern among Organic Maps contributors over governance and transparency. In mid‐May, reports emerged of a rift in Organic Maps leadership, prompting some core developers to launch CoMaps as an independent project, with formal governance mechanisms that better reflect their community ethos.

Key features include the ability to pre‐download worldwide maps, cover off‐grid travel with elevation profiles, tracks and contour lines, as well as an integrated in‐app editor for users to update local map data instantly. Battery‐saving modes enhance usability on extended journeys. With no ads or cloud‐based extras, CoMaps aims to be fast and lightweight, offering privacy and simplicity over bloat and commercial tracking.

Organic Maps itself has built a reputation since debuting in 2021. Garnering over three million installs by December 2024, it stands as a trusted alternative to Google Maps for offline and privacy‐focused use. Its acclaim includes endorsement by Exodus Privacy and TrackerControl audits, recognition for strong offline search and routing, and praise from outdoor‐enthusiast forums that highlight its no‐tracking, low‐battery design.

See also Murena Unveils Murena Find: A Search Engine That Puts Privacy First

OsmAnd, another open‐source map alternative, retains a loyal following for its rich feature set-advanced routing, plugin support and map‐editing options-available both online and offline. The trade‐off often cited by users is its steeper learning curve and less intuitive interface. Yet it remains a top contender in the privacy‐first mapping ecosystem.

CoMaps enters a competitive but growing market. Apps like OsmAnd, Magic Earth and Maps. me also provide offline maps using OpenStreetMap data, but many rely on ad‐supported monetisation models or retain some online dependency. Unlike Magic Earth-which though privacy‐oriented still gathers some usage telemetry-CoMaps begins with no trackers, no ads, and a commitment to transparency in its open governance framework.

Community response has been enthusiastic. Early adopters praise its combination of privacy, usability and the assurance of community oversight. One developer community member described it as“a navigation solution that is not only easy to use, but also respects user data and fosters open participation”.

CoMaps' success now depends on its capacity to attract and retain contributors, sustain map updates, and prove its technical durability across diverse geographies. Financially, the project will need support-whether through donations, grants, or community‐sourced infrastructure costs.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?