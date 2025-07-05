The Zytglogge, The Mechanical Heart Of The City Of Bern

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A ticking sound has been heard in the middle of Bern's Old Town for almost 500 years non-stop. It comes from the Zytglogge, a tower boasting one of the very few astronomical clocks in Europe that still works and is fully mechanical. This content was published on July 5, 2025 - 11:00 6 minutes

“Feel the pulsations of the Zytglogge,” says Domenico Bernabei, inviting us to grasp one of the metal bars connected to the gigantic mechanical heart composed of gears, ropes and counterweights. With each tick, you can feel the bar shake.

The Zytglogge, pronounced“tseet-glocker”, is a tower in the centre of the old city of Bern, at the mouth of Kramgasse, the first street around which the Swiss capital grew.

