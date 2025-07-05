MOECC Organizes Awareness Activities On International Plastic Bag Free Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC), in cooperation with Al Meera Consumer Goods Company and Monoprix, organized awareness activities to mark International Plastic Bag Free Day, observed annually on July 3. The initiative is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to promote environmental awareness and foster a culture of sustainability.

The event featured environmental and cultural competitions for visitors, with shopping vouchers worth a total of QAR 10,000 provided by the two companies. An awareness booth was also set up, offering brochures and information on eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bags.

On this occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs Yousef Ibrahim Al Hammadi affirmed the Ministry's commitment to continuing awareness campaigns and environmental initiatives that contribute to achieving sustainable development goals.

He emphasized the importance of community participation in efforts to reduce plastic pollution.

He added that the Ministry has adopted clear policies targeting various segments of society to raise awareness about the environmental and health risks of plastic, in line with its strategy aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Director of Public Relations and Communication at the Ministry Farhoud Al Hajri explained that the activities aim to encourage individuals to use reusable bags and highlight the negative impact of plastic bags on ecosystems.

He stressed the importance of partnerships between the public and private sectors in supporting national environmental initiatives.

Head of Environmental Awareness at the Ministry Nouf Bakhamees also emphasized that involving the community in such events directly contributes to enhancing environmental awareness.

She noted that reducing plastic use is a fundamental step toward protecting natural resources and ensuring a cleaner, safer environment for future generations.