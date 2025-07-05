Asia Cup Women's Qualifiers: India Defeat Hosts Thailand 2-1 To Carve Path To Australia

MENAFN - IANS) Chiang Mai (Thailand), July 5 (IANS) Sangita Basfore struck both goals as India defeated Thailand 2-1 to seal qualification to the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 here on Saturday. The victory meant India finished with a perfect 12 points in Group B of the Qualifiers as former champions Thailand missed out.

This is the first time the Women in Blue have qualified for the continental cup through the qualifiers route, with their last appearance in the tournament coming in 2003. With identical points and goal difference, both sides needed a victory, but the tie got off to a cagey start with action limited to the middle of the pitch.

Thailand enjoyed more possession, but India were solid defensively as they worked tirelessly to close down the spaces. Limited to counterattacks, India made one count in the 29th minute with a spectacular effort from Sangita.

The move started in their own half, with Anju Tamang cutting the ball back for the unmarked Sangita, who unleashed her shot from just outside the box past a despairing Tiffany Sornpao.

Stung by the goal, Thailand upped their tempo but found India a resilient lot, with the hosts limited to half chances as the South Asian side went into the break ahead.

Thailand, however, needed only two minutes into the restart to draw level with Chatchawan Rodthong enjoying a stroke of luck as her shot from distance took a wicked bounce to beat India goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi before settling in the net.

India, however, refused to let Thailand build on the goal, and their determination paid dividends in the 74th minute.

Defender Nirmala Devi floated her corner across the face of the goalmouth, with the ball finding Shilky Devi, who nodded it across for Sangita to head home past a static Thai defence as India took their place at Australia 2026.