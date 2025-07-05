403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Urges Calm Between Russia, Azerbaijan
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Head of State, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday appealed to both Russia and Azerbaijan to exercise moderation amid escalating friction between the two countries, stressing that Ankara holds “deep and strategic ties” with both Moscow and Baku.
Erdogan, speaking to journalists aboard his flight returning from Azerbaijan, expressed that Ankara’s foremost desire is to prevent “irreparable damage” to the connections between Moscow and Baku caused by regrettable events.
Referencing the peace agreement involving Armenia and Azerbaijan, Erdogan remarked: “We will witness an opening of new and historic windows of opportunity with the peace deal.”
Commenting on the Zangezur Corridor — a vital passage designed to link western Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan exclave and serve as a critical artery between China, Türkiye, and Russia — Erdogan highlighted that it presents chances not only for Azerbaijan but for the broader region.
He emphasized that Ankara regards this route as a component of a “geo-economic revolution.”
Although Armenia was initially against the Zangezur Corridor, Erdogan noted that Yerevan is now displaying a more accommodating stance towards participating in economic cooperation.
Regarding the matter of F-35 aircraft delivery between Washington and Ankara, President Erdogan stated he anticipates a phased transfer of the jets to Türkiye during Trump’s tenure, expressing hope that the U.S. leader will “honor our agreement.”
Erdogan clarified that the F-35 dispute goes beyond military assets for Türkiye, stating: “It’s also about strong partnerships on global platforms, especially NATO.”
Erdogan, speaking to journalists aboard his flight returning from Azerbaijan, expressed that Ankara’s foremost desire is to prevent “irreparable damage” to the connections between Moscow and Baku caused by regrettable events.
Referencing the peace agreement involving Armenia and Azerbaijan, Erdogan remarked: “We will witness an opening of new and historic windows of opportunity with the peace deal.”
Commenting on the Zangezur Corridor — a vital passage designed to link western Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan exclave and serve as a critical artery between China, Türkiye, and Russia — Erdogan highlighted that it presents chances not only for Azerbaijan but for the broader region.
He emphasized that Ankara regards this route as a component of a “geo-economic revolution.”
Although Armenia was initially against the Zangezur Corridor, Erdogan noted that Yerevan is now displaying a more accommodating stance towards participating in economic cooperation.
Regarding the matter of F-35 aircraft delivery between Washington and Ankara, President Erdogan stated he anticipates a phased transfer of the jets to Türkiye during Trump’s tenure, expressing hope that the U.S. leader will “honor our agreement.”
Erdogan clarified that the F-35 dispute goes beyond military assets for Türkiye, stating: “It’s also about strong partnerships on global platforms, especially NATO.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment