Greece Grapples with Increasing Water Shortage
(MENAFN) Greece is facing a worsening water emergency, as both surface-level and subterranean supplies are shrinking at a troubling rate, local media disclosed on Friday, referencing findings from a comprehensive investigation.
Highlighting the disturbing reductions in these vital resources, a newspaper revealed that the crisis is being aggravated by excessive usage for farming and tourism, aging water systems, and the lack of a unified national plan for managing water.
Drawing on information from the Hellenic Survey of Geology and Mineral Exploration (EAGME), the report pointed out that numerous underground water basins—considered essential reserves because they are less vulnerable to contamination and evaporation—are now approaching dangerously low levels.
Areas experiencing the most intense pressure include key vacation destinations such as the Aegean islands and the Moudania and Kassandra regions of the Chalkidiki Peninsula, where drinkable water is becoming increasingly limited.
Additionally, a prolonged dry spell, especially in southern and eastern parts of the country—including Crete, the Peloponnese, and several Cycladic islands—has led to a significant drop in both rainfall and snow accumulation.
