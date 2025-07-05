403
Türkiye Probes Spotify
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Competition Board has opted to launch a formal inquiry into the digital music platform Spotify over concerns of unfair market behavior.
According to the board’s announcement on Friday, Spotify’s "strategies and policies" are believed to have adverse effects on fair competition within the music sector.
The investigation will closely assess whether the platform has breached regulations by implementing tactics that hinder the activities of competing services in the digital audio streaming field and/or influence how "the royalties paid to various parties" are allocated under its licensing arrangements.
Furthermore, the board aims to scrutinize whether the company engages in unequal treatment of musicians and content producers, particularly concerning their prominence on the app.
In a public response, Spotify stated that it is operating fully "in compliance with legal requirements."
