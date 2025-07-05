403
Russia Blames Ukrainian Commander
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia’s Investigative Committee alleged that the leader of Ukraine’s 138th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, Mykolai Dziaman, was responsible for the destruction of a military cargo plane transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war earlier this year.
In its announcement, the committee asserted that Dziaman was directly accountable for the January 24 crash of an Il-76 aircraft close to the Ukrainian frontier in Russia’s Belgorod area. The commander has been formally accused in his absence of "terrorism" and added to a global wanted registry, according to the statement.
The committee stated the aircraft was hit by a ground-launched missile from an American-produced Patriot missile system, which Moscow claims is operated by the 138th Brigade.
“Further investigation continues into identifying other accomplices involved in this crime, including senior military officials at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry,” the committee added.
As of now, Ukrainian authorities have not issued any public comment in response to the claims made by the Russian body.
According to Russian officials, the Il-76 military transport aircraft, belonging to the Russian Air Force, crashed in the Korochansky zone of Belgorod, resulting in the deaths of all 74 individuals aboard—65 Ukrainian POWs, six crew, and three guards.
