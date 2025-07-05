Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Plans Reveal of Tariffs on Multiple Nations

2025-07-05 10:11:44
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump stated late Friday that the United States is set to reveal fresh tariff figures on Monday, potentially affecting as many as 12 nations.

“I did, I signed some letters and they'll go out on Monday,” Trump informed reporters.

“Probably 12 different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs and somewhat different statements,” he remarked.

When questioned about the specific nations impacted, Trump opted not to identify them.
“You'll be announced,” he responded. “I have to announce that on Monday.”

No extra information was offered by the White House, including which industries might be involved or the exact tariff percentages.

The forthcoming declaration is anticipated to outline a spectrum of tariff rates and distinct messages tailored for each nation concerned.

