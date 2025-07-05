Chairman Of Joint Chiefs Of Staff, Dutch Defense Chief Talk Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 5 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, Saturday received at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), Chief of Defense of the Netherlands Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Onno Eichelsheim and an accompanying delegation.They discussed areas of military cooperation and coordination, as well as ways to enhance relations and the exchange expertise in the field of training to achieve the common interests of the two countries' armed forces.The meeting also tackled regional and international developments of common interest, as well as the security challenges facing the region, stressing the need to enhance cooperation to address them.In the presence of senior Armed Forces officers and the Dutch Defense Attaché, Huneiti and Eichelsheim listened to military briefings on areas of bilateral cooperation in various military domains, particularly defense and security industries.The army Chief emphasized the deep ties between the Jordanian and Dutch armed forces, stressing the importance of continued coordination and exchange of military expertise, which helps to boost defense capacities.For his part, Eichelsheim commended the professionalism of JAF, their role to boost regional security and stability and their humanitarian efforts over the years.