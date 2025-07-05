Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2 CRPF Troopers Among 7 Injured In Stray Dog Attack In South Kashmir

2025-07-05 08:09:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least seven people, including two CRPF personnel and five civilians, were injured in yet another stray dog attack in South Kashmir's Bijbehara town on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Jablipora area of Bijbehara, with additional bite cases reported from adjoining localities such as Arwani, Waghama, Sri Gufwara, and Marhama.

Medical Superintendent of Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, confirmed the injuries, stating,“We received two CRPF jawans and five civilians with dog bites today. Unfortunately, such cases have become a daily routine here in Bijbehara.”

The repeated incidents have triggered anger and fear among locals, who have long demanded that authorities take urgent steps to curb the stray dog menace.

Locals allege that poor waste management and lack of sterilization drives are key contributors to the problem, which continues to put lives at risk. [KNT]

