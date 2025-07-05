K'taka Govt Lacks Strength To Convince TN On Mekedatu Project: HD Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, July 5 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday stated that the Congress-led Karnataka government lacks the strength to convince its Tamil Nadu counterpart on the Mekedatu project and is simply wasting time with words.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru before attending the DISHA Committee meeting, the minister criticised the Congress government.

"If the state Congress government truly has strength, let it convince the Tamil Nadu government on the Mekedatu project. I can get the Prime Minister's approval for the project in five minutes. I stand by this statement, made even during the election," reiterated the Union Minister.

"The Congress government in Karnataka neither has the strength to convince Tamil Nadu nor the courage to confront or oppose the DMK. If the Tamil Nadu government is boldly challenged and Mekedatu is taken up, then only it would be possible," he asserted.

Kumaraswamy further said that the Mekedatu project is not feasible under Congress. "What's the point of opening an office for Mekedatu without even convincing Tamil Nadu? Congress leaders claimed they would implement the project. They should fulfil what they promised."

"It was they who came to power after holding a padayatra in the name of Mekedatu. In the past two and a half years, they have merely wasted time. If they now try to blame me, how is that justified?" the Union Minister said.

The Mekedatu Project is a proposed multi-purpose reservoir and drinking water project across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, Karnataka.

The project is aimed at ensuring a drinking water supply to Bengaluru and the surrounding areas. The project also aims for power generation through a hydropower plant.

Tamil Nadu opposes the project, fearing it will reduce Cauvery water flow downstream, violating the Supreme Court's orders and interstate water-sharing agreements.

Karnataka claims the project won't affect Tamil Nadu's share and is essential for Bengaluru's drinking water needs.

On Minister Priyank Kharge's criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Union Minister Kumaraswamy said: "Instead of shooting his mouth off about the RSS, let him first say what he and his party have done for Kalyana Karnataka in the past 40 years."

"Forget banning the RSS, the Congress party itself is getting banned across the country. People are rejecting the Congress everywhere. First, try saving your own party's existence. Priyank Kharge is just trying to divert attention from real issues with such reckless statements," Kumaraswamy remarked.

The Union Minister claimed that ever since the BJP and JD(S) joined hands, Congress leaders haven't been able to sleep peacefully.

He mocked Congress leaders for claiming they would return to power.

"I wasn't deliberately avoiding meetings. As a Union Minister, I have several prior commitments, including official tours to other states. Despite this, I prioritise Mandya and visit frequently. None of my responsibilities have been left pending," he maintained.

During his visit, Union Minister Kumaraswamy chaired the Mysuru District Development and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Zilla Panchayat office.