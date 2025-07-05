403
Macron discusses concerns over nuclear non-proliferation with Putin
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin—their first in nearly three years—was largely devoted to concerns over nuclear non-proliferation, particularly in light of heightened tensions involving Iran.
Speaking to reporters, Macron explained that the discussion primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear activities and the importance of preserving the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). “I called him first on the Iranian issue and the necessity of maintaining the non-proliferation treaty,” he said. “It was very important to reach an agreement, because France also bears responsibility for ensuring stability.”
The French leader emphasized that the exchange held special significance for France, pointing out that both countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council and share responsibilities under the NPT framework.
Tensions over Iran’s nuclear program have escalated in the wake of recent airstrikes carried out by Israel and the United States on key Iranian sites, including nuclear facilities. In response, Tehran halted its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing the organization of bias and alleging it shared sensitive information with hostile nations. Iranian officials claimed that the identities of several nuclear scientists were leaked and later targeted for assassination.
According to the official Russian summary of the July 1 conversation, both Putin and Macron affirmed the importance of safeguarding Iran’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes while ensuring compliance with its international obligations. The two leaders also agreed to keep diplomatic channels open in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the Middle East.
Macron noted that the Ukraine conflict was also raised during the call, but acknowledged there had been no meaningful progress. His comments mirrored remarks made by US President Donald Trump following a separate phone discussion with Putin a day earlier.
