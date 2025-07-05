Bengaluru: BJP Holds Citizens' March Demanding Early Launch Of Metro Yellow Line

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'S Bengaluru South unit on Saturday organized a Citizens' march from Lalbagh North gate to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) headquarters, Shanthinagar, demanding the early commencement of the city's metro's yellow line.

MP Tejasvi Surya was also present in the march.

Yellow line pending since 2021, says Bengaluru South MP

The MP stating the importance of the metro and buses in the city, said that despite being the most important line in the city, the inauguration and opening of the yellow line's operations had been pending since 2021.

"Metro and bus are the two most important means of public transport. However, the most critical yellow line that connects the residential heart of South Bengaluru to Electronic City is pending the inauguration and opening of operations for almost four years.

In 2021, the operations were scheduled to start. Four years later, we still don't have any clarity..." Surya said, speaking to the reporters here.

Metro fare hike blamed for drop in ridership

He further stated that the metro fares had increased by 100 per cent, which resulted in a dip of 1 lakh passengers and demanded the fare fixation report to be made public.

"Metro recently increased the fares by 100%... Ever since the increase in metro fares, about 1 lakh passengers' dip in ridership is witnessed every day... We want the fare fixation report to be made public..." he further stated.

Surya warns protests will continue if line not opened

He further stated that the protests would continue if the operations of the Yellow Line did not start earlier.

"We have several questions on the operation of the yellow line. The metro is for the people. Bengaluru is full of congestion today... if the government does not start the services earlier on the yellow line, these protests would continue..." he added.

Earlier on June 22, Tejasvi Surya criticised the Bengaluru Metro for its lack of ambition, aesthetics, and respect for commuters. In a post on X, MP Surya shared a YouTube link to a video titled 'Why Moscow Is Insanely Well Designed', urging the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to learn from international best practices.

"Bengaluru Metro should learn the best from around the world," his post read.

He particularly pointed out the Moscow Metro, highlighting its impressive train frequency of every 80 seconds and its beautifully designed stations, which he said could serve as a model for Bengaluru.