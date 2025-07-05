403
Intel claims US attacks on Iran resulted in limited damage
(MENAFN) Recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities may have caused significantly less damage than initially reported, according to intercepted Iranian communications cited by The Washington Post. The strikes were part of a joint military operation launched by the US and Israel in June, aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
While President Donald Trump claimed the strikes had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, intercepted conversations between senior Iranian officials—shared with the Post by four sources familiar with the intelligence—suggest Tehran was surprised by how little damage was done. Iranian officials reportedly questioned why the attacks didn’t have a greater impact, even at key sites like the underground Fordow facility, which was targeted with 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.
Despite these communications, the White House dismissed the Post’s report. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized the outlet for publishing “out-of-context leaks,” and called the idea that Iranian officials could assess damage under hundreds of feet of rubble “nonsense.”
Meanwhile, other media have reported on leaked intelligence assessments also suggesting that the damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure was only moderate. Trump responded by calling for legal action against those who leaked the information.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi echoed concerns in a CBS interview, revealing that roughly 400 kilograms of enriched uranium remain unaccounted for following the attacks. He stated that the missing material could have been destroyed or relocated and warned that Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months, as its scientific knowledge remains intact.
Iran has consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons, asserting its nuclear program is solely for peaceful, civilian purposes.
