403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mandatory work program for refugees introduced in Austria
(MENAFN) The Austrian state of Burgenland has launched a new policy requiring asylum seekers to work for their host municipalities, with reduced welfare benefits for those who refuse. The initiative, known as the "Burgenland Model," officially began on July 1, following its approval by the regional parliament in December 2024.
Speaking last Wednesday, State Councilor Daniela Winkler of the Social Democratic Party (SPO) said the program aims to ensure that migration remains both financially and socially manageable. She emphasized that the measure promotes fairness for local residents and supports the integration of refugees.
Winkler explained that engaging asylum seekers in meaningful work not only helps them contribute to the community but also encourages public acceptance by breaking down prejudices. “A structured daily routine offers stability and purpose during uncertain times,” she added.
Local authorities estimate around 130 working-age asylum seekers in Burgenland are eligible for the program. Tasks will be assigned based on community needs, with jobs including cleaning, landscaping, snow removal, deliveries, and basic assistance in nursing homes and libraries.
Refugees will be paid €1.60 per hour (approximately $1.90), with caregiving roles requiring up to 20 hours per week and other jobs up to 30 hours. The program stresses practical, everyday labor over symbolic tasks.
Those who repeatedly decline work without a valid reason will see their welfare reduced to the minimum. While they will still have access to basic food, shelter, and medical services, other state-provided amenities—like apartments—may be revoked in favor of more minimal accommodations.
Roland Fürst, head of the regional SPO branch, confirmed that Burgenland has capped the number of asylum seekers it will accept annually at 330. He also called for faster asylum and deportation processing.
Burgenland has a population of just over 301,000, and other Austrian states, including Carinthia, are reportedly considering similar mandatory work programs for asylum seekers.
Speaking last Wednesday, State Councilor Daniela Winkler of the Social Democratic Party (SPO) said the program aims to ensure that migration remains both financially and socially manageable. She emphasized that the measure promotes fairness for local residents and supports the integration of refugees.
Winkler explained that engaging asylum seekers in meaningful work not only helps them contribute to the community but also encourages public acceptance by breaking down prejudices. “A structured daily routine offers stability and purpose during uncertain times,” she added.
Local authorities estimate around 130 working-age asylum seekers in Burgenland are eligible for the program. Tasks will be assigned based on community needs, with jobs including cleaning, landscaping, snow removal, deliveries, and basic assistance in nursing homes and libraries.
Refugees will be paid €1.60 per hour (approximately $1.90), with caregiving roles requiring up to 20 hours per week and other jobs up to 30 hours. The program stresses practical, everyday labor over symbolic tasks.
Those who repeatedly decline work without a valid reason will see their welfare reduced to the minimum. While they will still have access to basic food, shelter, and medical services, other state-provided amenities—like apartments—may be revoked in favor of more minimal accommodations.
Roland Fürst, head of the regional SPO branch, confirmed that Burgenland has capped the number of asylum seekers it will accept annually at 330. He also called for faster asylum and deportation processing.
Burgenland has a population of just over 301,000, and other Austrian states, including Carinthia, are reportedly considering similar mandatory work programs for asylum seekers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment