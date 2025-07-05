Abu Dhabi Launches New Affordable Housing Initiative To Boost Quality Of Life

In an effort to enhance the real estate landscape and improve the quality of life for its residents, Abu Dhabi is rolling out a new initiative focused on affordable, high-quality housing .

Value Housing Programme will be rolled out in phases, with a focus on improving living standards for individuals and families.

Launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the initiative also aims to strengthen social integration and foster community bonds, which are central to the Year of Community . By offering affordable, high-quality housing, the programme emphasises the commitment to building dynamic, inclusive communities.

As part of this initiative, DMT has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Sdeira Group (formerly KEZAD Communities) and Central Holding Group (CHG).

By leveraging their extensive global experience, the partnership between DMT and CHG aims to drive collaboration, share knowledge, and amplify the effectiveness and impact of affordable housing across Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the initiative, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, noted that the MoU agreements aim to create vibrant and thriving neighbourhoods that would set new benchmarks for quality and innovation.

“These partnerships underscore our dedication to delivering housing solutions that adhere to our principles of inclusivity and sustainability. They are a crucial step in addressing the growing demand for housing in the Emirate, while improving living standards and providing avenues for everyone to access housing that enhances their well-being,” Al Shorafa said.

DMT is also committed to working closely with investors, developers, and partners to drive the programme forward. Through strategic partnerships, the department aims to reshape the real estate sector and ensure the versatility of Abu Dhabi's housing market, offering diverse options for all segments of society.

These efforts contribute to Abu Dhabi's recognition as the most liveable city in the MENA region, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Liveability Index 2024.