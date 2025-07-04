Sunnymining Launches First Public Welfare Cloud Mining Platform-Earn Crypto, Do Good
|contract
|Investment
|cycle
|Total income
|New Learner Experience Contract
|$100
|2 Day
|$100 + $8
|Genesis Contract Plan I
|$600
|7 Day
|$600 + $54.6
|Genesis Contract Plan II
|$1,200
|10 Day
|$1,000 + $160.8
|Enhanced Contract Plan I
|$5,000
|22 Day
|$5,000 + $1,584
|Enhanced Contract Plan II
|$8,000
|27 Day
|$8000 + $3218
|Enhanced Contract Plan III
|$12000
|35 Day
|$12000 + $6468
|Advanced Contract Plan I
|$23,000
|42 Day
|$23,000 + $15,359
For more detailed contract information and terms, please visit SunnyMining official website
"This project sets a new benchmark for the industry and fully proves that profitability and social responsibility can go hand in hand in the field of crypto mining." -- David Chen, blockchain industry expert
About SunnyMining
SunnyMining is an innovative cloud mining platform. Since its establishment in 2019, it has always insisted on providing users with convenient, efficient and sustainable cryptocurrency mining services. We not only attach importance to the continuous upgrading of technology, but also integrate social responsibility into every step of corporate development. We are committed to empowering global users, while actively giving back to the society and helping public welfare and environmental protection.
Welcome to visit SunnyMining's official website for more details and start your new experience of public welfare cloud mining.
Official website:
For media inquiries, please contact:
SunnyMining public relations team
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment