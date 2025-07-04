Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MWL Condoles With Indonesia Over Sunken Ferry


2025-07-04 07:04:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 4 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League expressed sincere condolences to Indonesia on Friday over the death toll from the sunken ferry, which was headed to Bali, after leaving East Java province's Banyuwangi port and resulted in drowning six people, with 26 people still missing and 33 others rescued.
In a statement, the League expressed wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and offered condolences to families of all victims.
Earlier, Indonesian rescue authorities said its teams have expanded their search operations by air, sea, and land, using boats and helicopters, as well as scouring the coastline, in an attempt to locate dozens of missing people after the ferry sank last Wednesday. (end)
