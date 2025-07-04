403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MWL Condoles With Indonesia Over Sunken Ferry
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 4 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League expressed sincere condolences to Indonesia on Friday over the death toll from the sunken ferry, which was headed to Bali, after leaving East Java province's Banyuwangi port and resulted in drowning six people, with 26 people still missing and 33 others rescued.
In a statement, the League expressed wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and offered condolences to families of all victims.
Earlier, Indonesian rescue authorities said its teams have expanded their search operations by air, sea, and land, using boats and helicopters, as well as scouring the coastline, in an attempt to locate dozens of missing people after the ferry sank last Wednesday. (end)
fn
In a statement, the League expressed wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and offered condolences to families of all victims.
Earlier, Indonesian rescue authorities said its teams have expanded their search operations by air, sea, and land, using boats and helicopters, as well as scouring the coastline, in an attempt to locate dozens of missing people after the ferry sank last Wednesday. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment