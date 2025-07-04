Arab States Of Persian Gulf Begin To Introduce Single Tourist Visa
A single tourist visa for the countries of the Persian Gulf will be introduced soon, offering travelers easier access to multiple destinations across the region, Azernews reports.
The announcement was made by Jassim Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), during the 39th meeting of the Directors General of Passport Services of the GCC member states, held in Riyadh.
The meeting also addressed the progress of the technical infrastructure required to implement the single-entry visa system, which is expected to streamline travel procedures and boost regional tourism.
It's worth noting that in 2023, GCC member states - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman - agreed to establish a unified visa framework, modeled on the Schengen Area of Europe. This initiative aims to promote seamless travel, regional integration, and economic cooperation by making it easier for international tourists to explore multiple Gulf countries with a single visa.
The new visa is expected to particularly benefit tourists attending large-scale events such as Expo 2025 in Osaka, the Doha Grand Prix, or major music and cultural festivals in Riyadh and Dubai. It also aligns with broader efforts across the Gulf to diversify economies beyond oil by investing in tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.
If successfully implemented, the visa could transform the Gulf into one of the world's most accessible and attractive multi-country travel destinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment