EPWK: Pioneering A New Era Of Intelligent Matching In Creative Services With AI

MENAFN - GetNews) Amid the ongoing global digital revolution, Nasdaq-listed EPWK (Ticker: EPWK) is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into creative service transactions. By leveraging AI, intelligent algorithms, and big data, its flagship platform“EPWK” connects millions of skilled freelancers with businesses in need of creative solutions. Recent developments mark a new milestone in the platform's intelligence and service capabilities.







Empowered by DeepSeek: A Smarter Service Ecosystem

On March 4, 2025, EPWK launched the“EPWK AI Assistant” powered by DeepSeek, significantly enhancing the platform's intelligence infrastructure. Key features include:

. AI Chat Interface: Helps clients structure and refine task descriptions for greater clarity and efficiency.

. Smart Task Templates: Auto-generates task briefs, reducing client workload.

. Real-Time Q&A Support (coming soon): Simplifies onboarding for new users.

. Visual Task Tracking (in development): Provides live updates, smart alerts, and optimisation advice to boost transparency and project efficiency.

Furthering its AI push, EPWK launched a new“Artificial Intelligence” service category on April 21, 2025. This spans AI content generation, data services, LLM applications, AI agents, technical development, and consulting. The move offers AI vendors direct access to SMEs while giving businesses a fast track to digital transformation.







Dual-Patent Engine for Precise Matching

To solve the challenge of accurate freelancer-task matching, EPWK developed a proprietary“Personalised Task Recommendation Engine,” underpinned by two patented technologies:

. Tripartite Graph-Based Matching: Analyses past freelancer data and task tags to deliver relevant task suggestions.

. Corrected Latent Factor Model: Models interactions to improve accuracy and solve“cold start” issues for new users and tasks.







This engine intelligently pushes the right tasks to the right freelancers in real time, drastically improving conversion rates and platform efficiency. To date, EPWK holds 179 technology copyrights and 17 invention patents, 9 of which have been granted-evidence of its strong R&D foundation.

Scaling With Recognition, Moving Global

With technology as its backbone, EPWK empowers SMEs to reduce costs and increase efficiency. As of June 30, 2024, the platform had:

. Served over 8.74 million buyers and 16.92 million sellers,

. Covered 2,800+ cities and counties in China,

. Completed 4.6 million projects,

. Exceeded $1.67 billion in total GMV.

In the first half of 2025, EPWK earned multiple honours, including:

. Named a Key Future Industry Enterprise of Xiamen (2024),

. Recognised as a Leading Software & IT Services Firm (2025),

. Selected for Xiamen's Top SMEs Support List (2025),

. Joint recipient of Fujian's Provincial Award for Scientific and Technological Progress (Second Prize).

These achievements underscore the company's technological strength, market leadership, and growth potential.

EPWK CEO Huang Guohua recently addressed stock market fluctuations, reaffirming:“Our fundamentals remain strong. We are actively expanding internationally through the launch of the English version of EPWK. Rooted in the 1.4 billion-strong Chinese market, we are committed to delivering long-term value to society, users, and investors.”







Looking Ahead

Driven by innovation, EPWK is evolving into a global platform combining:

. Virtual services and physical goods,

. Online and offline operations,

. International and domestic markets,

. Platform economy with ecosystem incubation.

With intelligent matching as its core, EPWK aims to reshape the creative economy for the digital age-empowering users around the world to connect, create, and grow.

About EPWK

Founded in March 2011, Xiamen EPWK Network Technology Co., Ltd. operates EPWK and is recognised as a National High-Tech Enterprise, a Demonstration Base for Cultural and Technological Integration, and a Ministry of Commerce E-Commerce Demonstration Enterprise. It has participated in multiple national projects and is a key contributor to the standardisation of creative crowdsourcing services in China.