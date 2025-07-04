Yoonpak: The Premier Eco Friendly Food Packaging Supplier Backed By Quality And Global Trust

MENAFN - GetNews) YoonPak, a reliable food container supplier, offers sustainable, high-quality, and customizable food packaging solutions, OEM/ODM support.

Wuhan, China - Since 2000, YoonPak has been a reliable brand in the food packaging industry, offering high quality food containers to restaurants, cafes, food chains, fast food, and catering services all over the world. With ISO, BRC, FSC, and other important certifications, YoonPak guarantees that all products are of high international standards in terms of safety, quality, and environmental responsibility. YoonPak is renowned for having sophisticated production lines and flexible OEM/ODM services, which enable brands to realize their eco-friendly packaging concepts. With the increasing demand for green alternatives, YoonPak is ready to be a trusted partner of companies that need functional, high-quality, and sustainable packaging solutions.

YoonPak: Trusted Eco Friendly Food Container Supplier

To B or C: B2B

Main Markets: food services, restaurants, takeout and delivery, bakery, beverage, retail food chains, hospitality sectors, and more

Comprehensive Eco Friendly Food Packaging Solutions

YoonPak offers a wide-ranging portfolio of food packaging products, helping restaurants, coffee chains, takeout platforms, and foodservice providers streamline sourcing and cut costs by working with one reliable supplier.



Extensive Product Range: From paper cups and bowls to food boxes, buckets, paper bags, trays, PET cups, and accessories like lids, sleeves, and straws-YoonPak covers all your front-of-house and takeaway packaging needs.

Full Range of Sizes and Functions: Products are available in various sizes and formats designed for hot and cold beverages, greasy foods, takeaway use, and microwave-safe applications to meet different foodservice demands.

Tailored for Diverse Food Uses: YoonPak's packaging is designed to suit a wide range of food categories such as soups, ice cream, salads, fried foods, beverages, and baked goods, ensuring the right fit for every menu item. Flexible OEM/ODM Customization: YoonPak supports custom materials, coatings, shapes, printing, and packaging solutions, allowing businesses to build unique, brand-aligned packaging that meets specific operational requirements.

Sustainable Materials and Green Manufacturing

YoonPak is determined to promote sustainability in all its food packaging solutions. Through the use of sustainable materials and energy-saving manufacturing practices, YoonPak assists foodservice companies in addressing the increasing consumer demands of environmentally friendly packaging without compromising the integrity and performance of the product.



Eco-Friendly Materials : As an eco-friendly food packaging supplier, YoonPak only uses FSC-certified paperboard which is produced using sustainably managed forests. The company makes sure that all raw materials are purchased from reliable suppliers and that they are of high quality in terms of environmental impact and food safety.

Non-Toxic Coatings and Inks : The company applies food-safe, low-migration inks and coatings like PLA, which is made out of renewable plant materials such as corn starch. This will make sure that no toxic chemicals are leached into the food or drinks, providing an environmentally friendly and safe alternative to the conventional plastic coatings.

Fully Recyclable Products : YoonPak has all its packaging products that are 100 percent recyclable such as cups, bowls, and food containers. This sustainable food packaging company also recycles production scrap to be used in non-food packaging, which means that there is minimal environmental impact during the manufacturing process. Low-Carbon Manufacturing Processes : YoonPak is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified, and it optimizes its production methods to minimize energy use and carbon emissions. Automated production lines, frequent quality control, and waste minimization efforts are part of the overall sustainability objectives of the company.

Strict Quality Assurance Across Production

As a reliable food packaging manufacturer, YoonPak focuses on quality control as the core of its manufacturing process, so that every food container produced by the company is durable, reliable, and perfectly adapted to the needs of the foodservice industry.



Adherence to International Quality Standards : YoonPak is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and BRC, and follows the best quality control practices in the industry. These certifications inform all the production processes, and each food container is produced to the utmost international standards of safety and performance.

Rigorous In-House Inspections : To ensure quality consistency, YoonPak carries out quality checks every hour during the production process. Any product with the slightest defect is discarded and no defective products leave the factory. This dedication to perfection ensures that the customer only receives perfect products.

Advanced Automation for Precision : YoonPak has more than 100 state-of-the-art machines, which makes its production process highly automated, allowing precision manufacturing. These machines guarantee that every product, including the side seams and the final shape, is of high quality and consistent packaging with no adhesive marks and perfect sealing.

Comprehensive Product Testing : Every batch of products is thoroughly tested before being dispatched, such as heat resistance of hot beverages, oil penetration resistance of greasy foods, and leak-proof tests. This makes sure that the products are able to withstand real life application and satisfy the customer in terms of durability and reliability. Full Traceability : All products can be traced back to raw material and final shipment. Each batch has a unique serial number that can be used to identify and solve any problem quickly. This traceability end-to-end ensures transparency and provides clients with the assurance that quality control is exercised throughout the process.

Scalable and Reliable Supply Chain

YoonPak is a major food container manufacturer with a strong and flexible supply chain capable of satisfying the needs of any customer, whether big or small. YoonPak has a 16,000 square meter production plant that can produce up to 15 billion cups per year and has more than 100 high-performance machines all managed by a team of more than 200 skilled craftsmen. This ability guarantees that customers get quality and custom food containers within the shortest time possible. The normal production turnaround is 3-6 weeks, but YoonPak has the flexibility to take urgent orders. YoonPak has a lot of experience in international logistics, and it provides shipping by sea, air, or express to deliver goods on time all over the world. Be it large orders or custom food container solutions, YoonPak has a scalable and reliable supply chain that delivers all products that satisfy the needs of the clients, giving them a smooth experience between production and delivery.

End-to-End Customer Service Excellence

YoonPak prioritizes customer satisfaction with responsive communication, tailored design support, and reliable after-sales service. Their focus on excellence ensures that businesses experience smooth processes from order placement to delivery.

Efficient Communication : YoonPak's dedicated team ensures swift response times for inquiries, offering clear and efficient communication channels to meet business needs.

Free Design & Packaging Support : As a trusted food container manufacturer, YoonPak provides free design services and professional packaging advice to optimize product appeal and functionality for customers' specific needs.

After-Sales Support : Should there be any product issues, YoonPak offers reliable after-sales support. Customers can submit images, videos, and quantity details of any concerns, and YoonPak will resolve issues by either providing compensation or shipping replacements.

Comprehensive Solution Provider : YoonPak delivers a complete package, offering custom food containers, design support, packaging solutions, and logistics labeling. This all-in-one approach ensures a seamless experience for clients across various industries.

Partner with a Packaging Leader Today

YoonPak is more than just a supplier-it is a strategic partner for brands and businesses aiming to lead the shift toward sustainability in food packaging. With over 24 years of experience, the company offers customizable food containers that help businesses reduce plastic use and enhance their brand image. YoonPak's advanced production capabilities, strict quality control, and global logistics ensure fast delivery and reliable service. From design support to comprehensive packaging solutions, YoonPak provides businesses with a seamless, efficient process, making it the ideal partner for eco-conscious foodservice providers.

