403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aakash Education Signs Mou With CRPF Family Welfare Association To Offer Scholarships And Mentorship Support To CRPF Families
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 04, 2025: In a landmark move to support the families of India's frontline heroes, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Reserve Police Force Family Welfare Association (CWA). The collaboration aims to provide comprehensive academic support, scholarships, and career guidance to the children and families of CRPF personnel across India.
The MoU was formalised in New Delhi by Shri Pauly P.P., DIG (Welfare), Directorate General, CRPF, representing CWA, and Dr. Yash Pal, Chief Academic and Business Head, AESL. The initiative covers CRPF personnel, including families of martyrs, gallantry awardees, retired officers, and serving personnel, ensuring that no child of a CRPF hero is left behind in the pursuit of academic excellence.
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO, AESL, said,“This partnership is our salute to the courage and sacrifice of CRPF families. At AESL, we believe that the children of our nation's protectors deserve the best opportunities to rise, succeed, and dream fearlessly. Through this initiative, we want to ensure they have every academic advantage, personal support, and mentorship they need to shine.”
Under this agreement, AESL will provide scholarships and academic benefits at its PAN India centers as follows:
100% Scholarship (only registration fee applicable) for wards of combat martyrs and personnel deceased in the line of duty.
100% Tuition Fee Waiver for wards of personnel with major disabilities.
22% Additional Tuition Fee Waiver for serving, retired and gallantry awardee personnel, over and above existing AESL scholarship programmes.
Beyond financial aid, the MoU ensures long-term academic and emotional mentorship. AESL will conduct regular counselling, motivational seminars, and career workshops at all 78 CWA stations and CRPF schools across India, offering clarity, confidence, and direction to CRPF families. These sessions will also be available virtually, ensuring nationwide access and continuity.
About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is India's leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE) and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.
The MoU was formalised in New Delhi by Shri Pauly P.P., DIG (Welfare), Directorate General, CRPF, representing CWA, and Dr. Yash Pal, Chief Academic and Business Head, AESL. The initiative covers CRPF personnel, including families of martyrs, gallantry awardees, retired officers, and serving personnel, ensuring that no child of a CRPF hero is left behind in the pursuit of academic excellence.
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO, AESL, said,“This partnership is our salute to the courage and sacrifice of CRPF families. At AESL, we believe that the children of our nation's protectors deserve the best opportunities to rise, succeed, and dream fearlessly. Through this initiative, we want to ensure they have every academic advantage, personal support, and mentorship they need to shine.”
Under this agreement, AESL will provide scholarships and academic benefits at its PAN India centers as follows:
100% Scholarship (only registration fee applicable) for wards of combat martyrs and personnel deceased in the line of duty.
100% Tuition Fee Waiver for wards of personnel with major disabilities.
22% Additional Tuition Fee Waiver for serving, retired and gallantry awardee personnel, over and above existing AESL scholarship programmes.
Beyond financial aid, the MoU ensures long-term academic and emotional mentorship. AESL will conduct regular counselling, motivational seminars, and career workshops at all 78 CWA stations and CRPF schools across India, offering clarity, confidence, and direction to CRPF families. These sessions will also be available virtually, ensuring nationwide access and continuity.
About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is India's leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE) and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment