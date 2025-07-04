H&H Aluminium Sets Up India's Largest Solar Frame Manufacturing Plant In Rajkot

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant step toward boosting indigenous solar manufacturing, Gujarat-based H&H Aluminium Pvt Ltd has established India's largest aluminium solar frame manufacturing plant in Rajkot, with an investment of Rs 150 crore.

The plant, located in Chibhda village and spread across 28,000 square meters, has a production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per annum.

The facility was inaugurated in Ahmedabad by Union Jal Shakti Minister and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil. Trial production began in June 2025, and commercial operations are expected to commence within a month. At full capacity, the company anticipates annual sales between Rs 700 crore and Rs 750 crore.

Director Uttam Patel stated that the initial goal is to match the quality of Chinese imports. "Pricing and quality were major challenges for domestic aluminium frame production," he explained.

To address this, the company has imported its entire production line, including aluminium extrusion presses and anodising lines, from China, as such machinery is not manufactured in India.

Patel acknowledged that the current plant size is small compared to national demand but assured gradual expansion. India currently imports 90–95 per cent of its aluminium solar panel frames.

However, the landscape shifted after the Indian government imposed a five-year anti-dumping duty in September 2024 on anodised aluminium frames from China.

This duty, ranging from USD 403 to USD 577 per tonne, was levied to protect the domestic industry.

“We invested before the duty was announced, but we were confident the government would support local manufacturing,” Patel added.

H&H Aluminium will source raw materials from NALCO and BALCO, requiring around 2,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots monthly.

The plant is expected to generate employment for around 300 people, marking a strong push toward self-reliance in solar energy infrastructure.

(KNN Bureau)