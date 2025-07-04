ALL4 Mining Projects 2X User Growth In July With Upgraded Mobile UX And Renewable-Powered Mining

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALL4 Mining Aims to Double User Base in July as Mobile App Upgrades Drive Eco-Friendly Mining Adoption

Chicago, IL, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALL4 Mining, a fast-rising platform in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining , is projecting a 2X increase in its user base for the month of July, fueled by an overhauled mobile user experience and growing demand for sustainable, easy-to-use mining tools.

Following a 40% surge in mobile users last month, the company expects this growth trend to accelerate as more retail investors turn to mobile-first mining platforms that don't require technical know-how or hardware setups.

How to Get Started with ALL4 Mining

Getting started is quick, free, and designed for everyone:

Getting started is quick, free, and designed for everyone through all4mining.com for iOS or Android with a valid email address and free cloud mining credit-no deposit required.

ALL4 Mining eliminates all complexity-no mining rigs, no maintenance, and no energy concerns-so users can focus on results.

Mobile Mining Made Effortless

ALL4 Mining's app interface has been redesigned to maximize usability and performance. Whether tracking earnings, managing contracts, or reinvesting returns, users now enjoy a seamless experience across both iOS and Android devices.

A redesigned dashboard UI with intuitive controls and faster load times



Simplified contract selection and real-time earnings monitoring



Instant access to reinvest or withdraw directly within the app

24/7 visibility into mining performance and energy impact



This mobile-first strategy is making mining more accessible than ever-especially for newcomers entering the digital asset space through cloud-based alternatives.

Built for Sustainability and Scale

ALL4 Mining's growth also reflects a deeper shift in crypto mining priorities. With its complete transition to solar, wind, and hydroelectric-powered data centers, the platform offers one of the cleanest mining infrastructures available today.

Renewable-only power sourcing



McAfee® and Cloudflare®-backed platform security



uptime guarantee across its infrastructure



Zero management fees and fully transparent pricing

Multi-currency support, including BTC, DOGE, LTC, and more



Driving the Future of Inclusive, Eco-Friendly Mining

As institutional and retail interest in clean digital finance continues to rise, ALL4 Mining is positioning itself as a leader in both user-centric design and environmental innovation.

“Our July growth projections reflect what we're seeing globally-people want crypto mining that's mobile, responsible, and intuitive. ALL4 Mining delivers on all three, offering a smarter, cleaner path to digital participation.”

About ALL4 Mining

ALL4 Mining is a next-generation cloud mining platform built to make cryptocurrency accessible, profitable, and sustainable. With renewable energy infrastructure, mobile-first tools, and a zero-barrier onboarding model, the company serves a growing global audience eager to mine with purpose.

For more information or to begin your mobile mining journey, visit: all4mining.com











For more information or to begin your mobile mining journey, visit:







