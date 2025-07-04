Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kaldvík AS: Extraordinary General Meeting Held


2025-07-04 09:01:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frøya, 4 July 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kaldvík AS (the "Company") on 4 June 2025 regarding a request to hold an extraordinary general meeting to consider a proposal to open an investigation.

An extraordinary general meeting for this purpose was held today on 4 July 2025 at 12:00 hours (CEST) with approximately 83.34% of all shares entitled to vote present either in person or by proxy. 76.32% of the shareholders present voted against the proposal and 23.68% voted in favor. Shareholders may therefore request the district court to open an investigation within one month after date of the general meeting.

A copy of the minutes is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:
Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)
Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Kaldvik AS - EGM minutes 4 July 2025

MENAFN04072025004107003653ID1109760552

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search