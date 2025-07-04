Kaldvík AS: Extraordinary General Meeting Held

Kaldvík AS: Extraordinary General Meeting Held
An extraordinary general meeting for this purpose was held today on 4 July 2025 at 12:00 hours (CEST) with approximately 83.34% of all shares entitled to vote present either in person or by proxy. 76.32% of the shareholders present voted against the proposal and 23.68% voted in favor. Shareholders may therefore request the district court to open an investigation within one month after date of the general meeting.
A copy of the minutes is attached to this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)
Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
-
Kaldvik AS - EGM minutes 4 July 2025
