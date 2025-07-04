Solina Signs Agreement To Acquire Brazilian Food Expert New Max

Global culinary leader accelerates international expansion with acquisition of leading Brazilian food solutions company

PARIS, FRANCE, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Solina, a global leader in savoury food solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire New Max Industrial Ltda (“New Max”), marking its first step into South America. New Max is a renowned Brazilian player in the field of savoury solutions, flavoring systems, and natural colorants. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.With 30 years of market experience, New Max has built an undisputed position serving both the domestic food industry and leading global meat players operating in Brazil. Headquartered in Americana, São Paulo, New Max provides a comprehensive offering to the meat processing industry and beyond, recognised for its deep technical know-how and customer-centric approach.This move marks a significant milestone in Solina's global growth journey. South America, home to over 210 million people in Brazil alone, with strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a fast-evolving food industry, represents a high-potential market for Solina. Brazil in particular stands out as the second-largest poultry and beef producer globally, with a dynamic foodservice sector and growing consumer demand for complex, diverse, and high-quality food experiences.“New Max is a remarkable company, both in its technical capabilities and its long-standing partnerships across the Brazilian food industry,” said Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Solina.“We will bring our advanced R&D capabilities, culinary expertise, and global customer network to support New Max's continued development, while gaining a robust platform to serve Solina's international customers operating in South America.”Fabio Aragão, CEO of New Max, commented:“Solina is a natural and powerful partner for New Max. With complementary solutions, a shared focus on the meat and savoury industries, and strong alignment in customer approach, this partnership will enable us to unlock new opportunities in Brazil and beyond. We are excited to become part of the Solina and to combine our deep local experience with Solina's global reach and R&D capabilities to better serve our customers and accelerate our growth.”Daniel de Souza, founder and owner of New Max, added:“This partnership with Solina marks an exciting new phase for the company we've built over three decades. I'm proud to see New Max continue its journey with a partner who shares our values, respects our legacy, and brings the capabilities to take our vision even further.”This acquisition represents a new chapter in Solina's strategic expansion and opens the door to additional opportunities and ambitions across the region.The New Max team will remain under the leadership Fabio Aragão, who has been instrumental in the company's growth and will continue driving the business forward, building bridges between New Max and Solina to better serve Brazilian customers.

