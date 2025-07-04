As Americans Celebrate Independence, Thousands Of Laid Off Workers Face Uncertainty

Hello I's Hello Again Campaign takes laid off workers from Let Go to Let's Go

Hello I's“Hello Again” Campaign Offers 6 Months of Premium Career Support to Recently Laid Off Workers to Help Find New Jobs

- Alessandro CozziSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While Americans celebrate freedom and fresh starts this Independence Day, many recently laid-off workers are facing a very different reality: job loss, financial stress, and a difficult job market.In response, Hello I , a personalized career platform, has revised its“Hello Again” initiative to include all workers impacted by recent layoffs. Hello I is now offering six months of completely free premium access to the first 1,000 eligible workers affected by layoffs.“Losing your job can feel like losing your footing,” said Alessandro Cozzi, founder of Hello I.“We created Hello Again to offer real, actionable support because everyone deserves a path forward, not just sympathy.”Hello I is an AI-driven platform that gives users access to career tools including resume and cover letter support, personalized job matching, and AI-guided coaching designed to support real people, not just applications.The campaign is live at where laid off workers can apply for the Hello Again program for free.

