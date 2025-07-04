Kyrgyz President Proposes Preferential Port Fees For Landlocked ECO Countries
President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, has proposed the introduction of preferential tariffs at seaports for landlocked countries within the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
Azernews reports that the Kyrgyz leader made the proposal during his speech at the 17th ECO Summit.
“We believe it is important to provide favorable conditions for landlocked countries to access port infrastructure within the ECO framework,” President Japarov stated.“This could include preferential fees for services such as cargo handling, unloading, and storage at seaports.”
He emphasized that the development of transport and logistics connectivity - including the integration of digital solutions - should remain a key focus of cooperation within the organization.
“It is essential to actively promote the digitalization of freight transportation processes, particularly along railway and road transport corridors,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment