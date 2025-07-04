Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyz President Proposes Preferential Port Fees For Landlocked ECO Countries


2025-07-04 07:07:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, has proposed the introduction of preferential tariffs at seaports for landlocked countries within the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Azernews reports that the Kyrgyz leader made the proposal during his speech at the 17th ECO Summit.

“We believe it is important to provide favorable conditions for landlocked countries to access port infrastructure within the ECO framework,” President Japarov stated.“This could include preferential fees for services such as cargo handling, unloading, and storage at seaports.”

He emphasized that the development of transport and logistics connectivity - including the integration of digital solutions - should remain a key focus of cooperation within the organization.

“It is essential to actively promote the digitalization of freight transportation processes, particularly along railway and road transport corridors,” he added.

