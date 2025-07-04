Lapis Lazuli Corridor Revives Ancient Trade Routes With Modern Impact
The interest in Azerbaijan's logistics potential is backed by a strong surge in cargo handling statistics, particularly at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, which lies at the heart of the Middle Corridor. In 2024, the port processed 7.6 million tons of cargo, marking a 3.2% increase compared to 2023. Some of the most impressive growth was seen in container traffic. Last year, 76,775 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers were handled at the port-a 73% jump over the previous year. The port also processed...
