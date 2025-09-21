Minor Girl Trafficking Case: NIA Conducts Searches In Bengal, Arrests 2

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons from Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district in a human trafficking case, said the central investigation agency on Sunday.

NIA detectives have arrested Amal Krishna Mondal and Amir Ali Sheikh on charges of being involved in a human trafficking ring.

The NIA on Saturday searched five locations in Kolkata and Bangaon areas of West Bengal

According to sources, a few months ago, the Odisha Police rescued a minor girl in Bhubaneswar. Allegedly, she was brought to to the country by illegally crossing the border. Then she was taken to Cuttack from Kolkata.

According to sources, the police got the information about the human trafficking ring after talking to the minor. As soon as the information about the connection came to light, the NIA detectives started its investigation into the matter.

While investigating the extent of the human trafficking ring, the financial transactions of Gaighata resident Amal Krishna Mandal and Bangaon resident Amir Ali Sheikh came to light.

"Amir Ali Sheikh is involved in foreign exchange transactions. Amal Krishna is a resident of Gaighata. It is alleged that Amal used to arrange accommodation after bringing them across the border," said a source.

The NIA team from Bhubaneswar conducted a raid last night Saturday and arrested the two persons. The arrested were produced before the Bankshal court.

Later, the NIA took them to Bhubaneswar on transit remand. The detectives seized several documents including mobile phones and passports from the arrested. The NIA detectives have obtained information about the transactions of the arrested in Bangladesh. The investigation is being conducted based on that source.

The NIA is a federal counter-terrorism law enforcement agency established after the 2008 Mumbai attacks to investigate terror-related offences with national and cross-border implications.

The NIA operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs and can probe cases across the country.

The agency's headquarters are located in the national capital of Delhi.