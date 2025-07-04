Two Wounded In Kryvyi Rih Attack As Air‐Raid Alert Continues
“The enemy targeted Kryvyi Rih with a UAV. A fire broke ou . Preliminary reports indicate that two men were injured,” he wrote.
No further details are available at this time.Read also: Number of injured rises following Russia's attack on Kyiv – mayor
An air raid alert is currently in effect in the region.
As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was issued in the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region , and an explosion was heard.
