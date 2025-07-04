Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Wounded In Kryvyi Rih Attack As Air‐Raid Alert Continues

2025-07-04 06:05:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy targeted Kryvyi Rih with a UAV. A fire broke ou . Preliminary reports indicate that two men were injured,” he wrote.

No further details are available at this time.

Read also: Number of injured rises following Russia's attack on Kyiv – mayor

An air raid alert is currently in effect in the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was issued in the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region , and an explosion was heard.

