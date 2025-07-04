Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Beijing Confirms Resumed U.S. Software, Ethane, Aircraft Engine Exports


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, July 4 (KUNA) -- China said on Friday that dialogue and cooperation are the right path forward, in response to the U.S. lifting of a series of economic and trade restrictions on China.
In a press release, the Ministry of Commerce said certain Chinese companies have received notices from the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the resumption of exports to China of products such as electronic design automation software, ethane, and aircraft engines, reported Xinhua News Agency.
Following the recent China-U.S. economic and trade talks in London, both sides had finalized implementation details to carry out the recently reached important consensus, it said.
Describing the framework reached during the economic and trade talks in London as "hard-won," the ministry stressed that dialogue and cooperation are the right path forward, while threats and coercion "lead nowhere."
It urged the United States to fully recognize the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. economic and trade ties, continue to meet China halfway, and further correct its erroneous practices to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state on June 5. (end)
