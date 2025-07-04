Luxury Yacht Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Technological Advances Elevate Experiences With AR And Autonomous Navigation, Emerging Markets And Polar Expeditions Expand Demographics And Destinations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$22.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Ferretti S.p.A Azimut Benetti SpA Sanlorenzo S.p.a Feadship Princess Yachts Limited Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH & Co.KG Italian Sea Group Fincantieri S.p.A. Sunseeker International Brunswick Corporation Maritimo Factory A H Wadia Boat Builders XS Marines New Japan Yacht Co GHI Yachts Hyundai Yachts Co. Ltd Riviera Australia Pty. Ltd Australian Superyachts Pty Ltd HeySea Yachts Horizon Yacht Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd Changzhou Baote Yacht Co. Ltd Fujian Yihong Yacht Corp Hunan Blue Point Supply Chain Co. Ltd Burgess Yachts Damen Yachting Arksen U-Boat Worx AB Yachts Groupe Beneteau Alva Yachts Timeless Yachts Hatteras Yachts Westport Yachts YMCA Yachting Christensen Shipyards Ocean Alexander Alexander Marine USA Viking Yacht Company Quantum Sails Michael Rybovich & Sons Boatworks Burger Boat Company MCP Yachts Sterling Yachts Fibrafort Shipyard Delta Yachts Flexboat Construcoes Nauticas Ltda. Schaefer Yachts AS Marine Oryx Yachts Majesty Yachts Nomad Yachts Moonday Yachts Yerliyurt Marin Numarine Robertson & Caine Falcon Inflatables Dean Catamarans Almaroon De Birs Yachts Tiger Marine
Luxury Yacht Market Segmentation
By Type
- Sailing Yacht
By Size
- 100-150 Meters Above 150 Meters
By Hull Material
- Metals And Alloys Other Hull Materials
By Application
- Private
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Luxury Yacht Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment