Combined Russian Attack: Ukrainian Air Defenses Down 478 Enemy Targets
Between 18:00 on Thursday, July 3, and the morning of July 4, Russian forces launched a total of 550 aerial targets. These included:
-
539 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various decoy drones launched from Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (over 330 of them were Shahed drones);
1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistics missile launched from the airspace over Russia's Lipetsk region;
6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region;
4 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions.
The primary target of the assault was Kyiv.
The attack was repelled through a coordinated response involving Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups.
As of 08:00 on Friday, July 4, preliminary data indicate that 478 aerial targets were neutralized. Of these, 270 were destroyed by direct fire, while 208 were suppressed or lost due to electronic warfare measures. Specifically:
-
268 UAVs were shot down by firepower;
208 UAVs were neutralized through electronic warfare;
2 Iskander-K cruise missiles were intercepted.
Strikes were recorded in eight locations, involving nine missiles and 63 UAVs. Additionally, debris from downed targets fell in 33 different areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment