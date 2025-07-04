B2gold Namibia To Spotlight Expansion Strategy At African Mining Week

John Roos, Country Manager of B2Gold Namibia, has confirmed his participation as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 – Africa's premier event for the mining sector. Roos will join a high-level panel during AMW's Gold Summit, which brings together stakeholders to explore investment and partnership opportunities in Africa's gold-rich regions, including Namibia.

B2Gold's participation at AMW aligns with the company's ongoing contribution to Namibia's mining industry and broader economic development through its flagship Otjikoto Mine – the country's largest gold producer. Under Roos' leadership, the company continues to pursue strategies focused on production optimization, exploration and infrastructure development. In 2024, Otjikoto generated $486 million in revenue, contributed to national GDP through taxes and royalties and supported employment in local communities.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ... .

Looking ahead, B2Gold has allocated $7 million for exploration at Otjikoto in 2025 and an additional $10 million to de-risk the recently discovered Antelope prospect. With a pre-production capital cost of $129 million, Antelope is expected to produce 65,000 ounces of gold annually over five years. If developed, it could boost Otjikoto's output to 110,000 ounces per year between 2029 and 2032. A final investment decision is anticipated in Q3 2025.

The company is also advancing development at the Wolfshag underground deposit to ensure continued gold production after Otjikoto's open-pit operations conclude later this year. Current stockpiles are expected to sustain output through 2032.

As AMW convenes leaders and investors from across Africa's mining value chain, B2Gold's presence will underscore its long-term commitment to responsible investment, sustainable gold production and local beneficiation in Namibia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.