Putin Tells Trump He Won't Back Down From Ukraine Goals
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian leader Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump by telephone yesterday that Moscow will not“give up” on its aims in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. The pair spoke as US-led peace talks on ending the more than threeyear-old confl ict in Ukraine have stalled and after Washington paused some weapons shipments to Kyiv. The Kremlin said the call lasted almost an hour. Trump has been frustrated with both Moscow and Kyiv as US efforts to end fi ghting have yielded no breakthrough.“Our president said that Russia will achieve the aims it set, that is to say the elimination of the root causes that led to the current state of aff airs,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.“Russia will not give up on these aims.” Moscow has long described its maximalist aims in Ukraine as getting rid of the“root causes” of the confl ict, demanding that Kyiv give up its Nato ambitions. Moscow's off ensive in Ukraine has killed hundreds of thousands of people and Russia now controls large swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine. Even so, Putin told Trump that Moscow would continue to take part in negotiations.“He also spoke of the readiness of the Russian side to continue the negotiation process,” Ushakov added.“Vladimir Putin said that we are continuing to look for a political, negotiated solution to the confl ict,” Ushakov said. Moscow has for months refused to agree to a US-proposed ceasefi re in Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Putin of dragging out the process while pushing on with Russia's advance in Ukraine. The Kremlin said that Putin had also“stressed” to Trump that all confl icts in the Middle East should be solved“diplomatically”, after the US struck nuclear sites in Russia's ally Iran. Putin and Trump spoke as Kyiv said that Russian strikes yesterday killed at least eight people in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was visiting ally Denmark yesterday.
A senior Ukrainian offi cial told AFP that Trump and Zelensky planned to speak to each other today. The US deciding to pause some weapons shipments has severely hampered Kyiv, which has been reliant on Western military support since Moscow launched its off ensive in 2022.
A senior Ukrainian offi cial told AFP that Trump and Zelensky planned to speak to each other today. The US deciding to pause some weapons shipments has severely hampered Kyiv, which has been reliant on Western military support since Moscow launched its off ensive in 2022.
