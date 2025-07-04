Actor Sathyadev's Look In Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' Revealed
Taking to its X timeline to wish the actor a happy birthday, Sithara Entertainments, one of the production houses producing the film, said, "Wishing @ActorSatyaDev a birthday as fierce as the storm he's bringing to the big screen soon - Team #Kingdom #HappyBirthdaySatyadev"
The poster that was released also had the name of the character that Sathyadev portrays in the film. The birthday poster read, "Happy Birthday Siva".
The release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens on March 28 this year, was first postponed to May 30 this year. It was then pushed to July 4. However, it was again postponed without another date being announced.
The film has generated a lot of buzz ever since its makers released a gripping teaser. In the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda comes across as a character that resembles an unstoppable force-blazing with intensity and destined for greatness.
The film, which was initially being referred to as VD12, has the tagline, 'From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.'
Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona is in-charge of the costumes for this film, which has its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.
The film, which is full of action sequences, has three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D'Souza, Real Satish –working on it.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment