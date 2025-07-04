Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Afghanistan: Russia's Recognition Of Taliban Sparks Fierce Backlash From Leaders And Activists

2025-07-04 03:09:17
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russia's recognition of the interim regime of Kabul has sparked strong backlash in Afghanistan, with leaders and activists condemning it as harmful and counterproductive.

The recognition of the Taliban by Russia has faced strong reactions from Afghanistan's political figures and activists. Some view this as a“lose-lose” situation for both parties, while others describe it as“regrettable.”

Nasir Ahmad Andesha, Afghanistan's representative at the United Nations office in Geneva, stated that the recognition would lead to a“lose-lose” situation for both sides. He added that opportunities would arise, but they must be seized effectively.

Fawzia Koofi, a former Afghanistan's parliament member, warned that any actions by countries to normalize relations with the Taliban would not bring peace but instead legitimize unaddressed crimes. She emphasized that such steps not only jeopardize Afghan lives but also global security, warning that history will teach harsh lessons if we do not learn from it.

On the other hand, Rahmatullah Nabil, the former head of Afghanistan's National Security Directorate, noted that while the Taliban's opponents remain caught in confusion and divisions, the world moves forward with determination in its own direction.

Critics argued that true legitimacy comes from within a nation, with a government's authority stemming from the consent of its people, not international recognition. They warned that seeking external validation before achieving internal legitimacy leads to failure and obscurity.

The recognition of the Taliban by Russia has sparked strong criticism from Afghanistan's political figures, highlighting concerns over the implications for Afghanistan's future. The Taliban's ongoing human rights violations, especially against women and girls, continue to draw international condemnation. Despite these concerns, Russia's recognition sets a troubling precedent, and more countries may follow suit without a broader resistance movement.

The lack of a unified front among the Taliban's opponents could allow international recognition to proceed without significant resistance. However, history will likely judge these actions harshly, as the Taliban's rule continues to suppress fundamental freedoms and rights in Afghanistan. The situation remains precarious for both Afghanistan and the broader region, with the potential for increasing instability if extremist forces gain further legitimacy.

